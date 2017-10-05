FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil rules out listing Eletrobras in Novo Mercado segment
October 5, 2017 / 1:31 PM / in 13 days

Brazil rules out listing Eletrobras in Novo Mercado segment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASÍLIA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will not propose a transition of state-controlled utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA to the Novo Mercado segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange, Deputy Energy Minister Paulo Pedrosa said on Thursday.

Companies listed in the Novo Mercado segment observe stricter corporate governance rules. Taking Eletrobras, as the company is known, to the segment could compromise its privatization schedule, Pedrosa said. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

