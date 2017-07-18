Elixium launches repo order book

LONDON, July 17 (IFR) - Peer-to-peer repo trading platform Elixium has launched a central limit order book that aims to increase transparency and provide improved pricing for buyside and sellside counterparties to trade collateral and secured deposits on the regulated multilateral trading facility.

Launched in October by Tradition - the interdealer broking arm of Switzerland's Compagnie Financiere Tradition - the short-term financing platform is one of a growing number of initiatives that aim to address dislocations in the mechanism by which collateral is moved around the system.

Liquidity provision from traditional bank sources has deteriorated in response stringent bank capital rules and other post-crisis reforms. That has raised the cost of repo transactions, particularly during reporting periods, for a range of players including asset managers, pension funds, central counterparty clearinghouses, local authorities, government agencies and corporate treasuries.

A number of counterparties traded sterling general collateral repo through the CLOB during the June quarter-end, executing at or near the UK base rate, according to the venue. Bid/offer spreads on the platform averaged 3bp around mid, versus a reported 40bp-50bp spread in traditional markets for buyside counterparties.

“As access to liquidity remains challenging through traditional channels, Elixium offers an alternative model that allows participants to view and execute directly with each other in a regulated MTF environment,” said Nick McCall, CEO of Elixium. “As our membership continues to grow, the liquidity and pricing benefits will become even more pronounced.”

The CLOB provides live markets based on fixed tenor points to create deeper liquidity pools and avoid date-specific liquidity squeezes. The latest execution protocol adds to auctions on standard collateral baskets, request for quote, indications of interest and collateral transformation.

The platform is built on TradAir’s cloud-based “Marketplace Technology”, which provides end-to-end infrastructure from price generation and distribution to aggregation and along trading optimisation. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)