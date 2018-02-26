FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 7:58 AM / a day ago

Silicon maker Elkem plans Oslo IPO as Chinese owner cuts stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Norway’s Elkem, a producer of silicon for solar panels and a supplier to steel makers and chemical firms, plans to raise some 5 billion Norwegian crowns ($640.16 million) in an initial public offering, it said on Monday.

The company’s current owner, China National Bluestar, will reduce its stake while remaining a long-term majority shareholder following the listing, which it plans to complete by the end of the first quarter, it added.

Elkem’s 2017 revenues rose to 21.4 billion crowns on a proforma basis, from 16.9 billion the previous year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 3.15 billion crowns from 1.54 billion.

$1 = 7.8106 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord and Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche

