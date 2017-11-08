Embraer says no major damage to military transport prototype after incident

SAO PAULO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday that its first prototype of the KC-390 military transport aircraft sustained no damage to its primary structure in an incident that occurred during an Oct. 12 flight test.

In a statement, Embraer said the aircraft “experienced an event beyond the planned limit” during a stall test with simulated ice shapes installed on the plane. The crew recovered after a sharp drop that exceeded the plane’s airspeed and load factor operating limits and made an early landing at the Gavião Peixoto site in the state of São Paulo.

Embraer said the incident would not affect the certification schedule of the KC-390, which enters service with the Brazilian Air Force in 2018. (Reporting by Brad Haynes, editing by G Crosse)