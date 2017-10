BRASILIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday it would deliver its first E190-E2 jet in April 2018 to Norway-based airline Wideroe.

Wideroe has signed a contract with Embraer for up to 15 E2 jets in a deal worth up to $873 million at list prices. (Reporting by Jake Spring; editing by Jason Neely)