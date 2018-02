BRASILIA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Boeing proposed to the Brazilian government on Thursday night a deal excluding Embraer’s defense business from a new vehicle for a partnership between the two planemakers, a Brazilian government source with knowledge of the talks told Reuters on Friday.

Another Brazilian government source earlier told Reuters that the latest proposal for a tie-up between Boeing and Embraer SA would include the creation of a third company. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito)