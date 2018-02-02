FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 3:24 PM / a day ago

Boeing says structure of possible Embraer tie-up not defined

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A Brazil-based spokeswoman for Boeing Co said on Friday that the structure of a potential tie-up with Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA was “still being studied” and nothing about a possible partnership had yet been defined.

A Brazilian government source told Reuters on Friday that the latest proposal for a tie-up between the planemakers would include the creation of a third company, as the top economics correspondent at Globo TV first reported. (Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Susan Thomas)

