2 months ago
Brazil's Embraer books about $1 bln in orders at Paris Air Show
June 20, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil's Embraer books about $1 bln in orders at Paris Air Show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA booked firm orders for 18 planes from five different clients in deals totaling about $1 billion during the Paris International Air Show, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The biggest deal, worth $666 million, was signed with an undisclosed client for 10 E190-E2 jets. Other air carriers signing firm orders include Belarusian Belavia Airlines, Japan's JAL and Fuji Dream Airlines, and KLM Citihopper. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

