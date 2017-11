SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - American Airlines Inc ordered 10 additional E-175 jets from Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA valued at $457 million at current list prices.

In a securities filing, Embraer said deliveries will begin in 2018 and extend through mid-2019. American Airlines has purchased a total of 74 E-175s from Embraer, the filing said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)