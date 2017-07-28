FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 days ago
Embraer business jet mix hurt margins, but orders are solid -CFO
July 28, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 10 days ago

Embraer business jet mix hurt margins, but orders are solid -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA posted a lower second-quarter gross profit margin on its business jets due to a delivery mix with fewer of its light Phenom jets, Chief Financial Officer Jose Filippo told journalists on Friday.

Filippo said on an earnings call that there signs of a recovery in the executive aviation market, albeit a slow one, and Embraer has been able to book orders for more business jets than it has delivered so far this year. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

