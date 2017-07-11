FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-U.S. investors lag other regions in emerging markets allocation
July 11, 2017 / 6:08 PM / a month ago

FACTBOX-U.S. investors lag other regions in emerging markets allocation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. investors devote a smaller chunk of
funds to emerging markets' stocks than do their counterparts in
other regions, including many developed nations, data from
research firm eVestment shows. This reflects fears of volatility
and what fund managers have called a lingering 'home bias'
influencing allocation decisions.
    
    
     Account       Allocation of
    domicile      active eq. to EM
    Singapore          24.60%
  Europe ex-UK         14.81%
  Africa/Middle        13.75%
      East        
  Latin America        9.63%
 United Kingdom        8.12%
  Asia ex-Japan        7.75%
    Australia          7.21%
     Canada            6.37%
  United States        5.00%
      Japan            3.52%
    Hong Kong          2.44%
 Note: Only actively managed products included.
Source: eVestment

    
 (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Christian Plumb and Nick
Zieminski)

