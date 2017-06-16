EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil rate futures yields fall on policy easing bets

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Yields on Brazilian interest rate future contracts fell on Friday after economic activity expanded slightly below expectations in April, supporting bets that the central bank will next month slash rates by 75 basis points. The so-called IBC-Br index rose 0.28 percent from March after seasonal adjustments, compared to the median 0.30 percent analyst estimate. The release added to a batch of data pointing to a slow economic recovery from Brazil's deepest recession in decades, which could allow the central bank to pursue a rapid pace of policy easing. Rate futures yields indicated nearly consensual expectations of a 75-basis-point cut in the benchmark Selic rate, with a small probability of a steeper 100-basis-point reduction. The move came as a reversal from the recent spike in rate future yields, erasing bets that the central bank could pursue a slower 50-basis-point pace of reductions as a political crisis threatened to delay President Michel Temer's reform agenda. Trading volumes were thin, however, as many investors remained away from their desks between a local holiday and the weekend. The Brazilian real slipped 0.2 percent, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 0.8 percent. Shares of meatpacker JBS SA dropped 1.5 percent after a source denied that Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Co PJSC was arranging partners to make a bid for control of the world's largest meatpacker. The Mexican peso strengthened 0.6 percent, tracking an increase in crude prices. Also supporting demand for emerging market assets were weaker-than-expected U.S. home start figures, which cast a shadow on expectations of two further U.S. rate hikes this year. Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC index dipped 0.2 percent, dragged lower by shares of industrial conglomerate Alfa . Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1730 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,002.70 -0.09 16.4 MSCI LatAm 2,526.43 -0.34 8.3 Brazil Bovespa 61,431.10 -0.79 2.00 Mexico S&P/BMV IPC 49,049.96 -0.18 7.46 Chile IPSA 4,845.52 -0.09 16.72 Chile IGPA 24,254.38 -0.09 16.98 Argentina MerVal 21,164.80 0.73 25.10 Colombia IGBC 10,828.00 0.24 6.91 Venezuela IBC 118,905.77 1.48 275.04 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.2870 -0.22 -1.15 Mexico peso 17.9230 0.62 15.74 Chile peso 664.2 0.22 0.98 Colombia peso 2974.52 -0.75 0.91 Peru sol 3.275 0.06 4.24 Argentina peso (interbank) 16.0400 -0.37 -1.03 Argentina peso (parallel) 16.48 0.06 2.06 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)