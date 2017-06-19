FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian stocks rise, led by Embraer; Mexican peso slips
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 19, 2017 / 11:23 PM / 2 months ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian stocks rise, led by Embraer; Mexican peso slips

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds peso slipping on Fed member comments)
    June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks rose on Monday,
supported by planemaker Embraer SA, while the Mexican peso
slipped from a 13-month peak after comments by a Federal Reserve
official supported bets of further U.S. interest rate hikes.
    Embraer SA rose 4.6 percent as traders bet on
fresh orders for the jetmaker at the start of the Paris Airshow,
the global aviation industry's biggest event.
    Gains in Brazilian markets were limited due to concerns that
a political scandal may hamper the implementation of President
Michel Temer's reform agenda.
    Temer on Saturday pledged to sue billionaire Joesley
Batista, the founder of meatpacker JBS SA, after the businessman
accused Temer of leading a corruption scheme in which
politicians squeezed high-profile executives for
bribe.
    Shares of JBS dropped 4.1 percent.
    The Brazilian real was little changed. Both the real
and the Bovespa sank last month when accusations exploded that
Temer was involved in a wide-ranging graft probe.
    The Mexican peso lost nearly 0.3 percent after    
New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said halting a
U.S. policy-tightening cycle now would imperil the U.S. economy.
  
    Higher U.S. rates curb the appeal of emerging market assets,
which are seen as riskier than U.S. assets. Slack U.S. inflation
data has fueled expectations that the Fed could slow its path of
raising borrowing costs. 
    The Mexican currency has recovered from a record low hit in
January and has been the best-performing major currency this
year, up more than 15 percent.
    The peso has gained as the administration of U.S. President
Donald Trump has moved back from threats to slap tariffs on
Mexican exports and toward talks to renegotiate the North
American Free Trade Agreement. 
 
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2140 GMT:
    
    
 Stock indexes                                     daily   YTD %
                                                       %  change
                                        Latest    change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets                   1012.95    0.98   17.47
 MSCI LatAm                              2542.36    0.33    8.62
 Brazil Bovespa                         62014.03    0.63    2.97
 Mexico IPC                             49169.57    -0.1    7.73
 Chile IPSA                              4824.41   -0.24   16.21
 Chile IGPA                             24156.87   -0.23   16.51
 Argentina MerVal                       21657.19    1.71   28.01
 Colombia IGBC                          10904.32    0.95    7.66
 Venezuela IBC                          118905.7    1.48  275.04
                                               7          
                                                                
 Currencies                                        daily   YTD %
                                                       %  change
                                                  change  
                                          Latest          
 Brazil real                              3.2843    0.07   -1.07
 Mexico peso                               17.96   -0.28   15.50
 Chile peso                                661.5    0.37    1.39
 Colombia peso                           2975.28   -0.11    0.88
 Peru sol                                  3.266    0.18    4.53
 Argentina peso (interbank)              16.1350   -0.53   -1.61
                                                          
 Argentina peso (parallel)                 16.59   -0.36    1.39
                                                          
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo and Michael O'Boyle
in Mexico City; Editing by Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.