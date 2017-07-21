EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall, dragged down by Petrobras

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks dropped on Friday as falling prices of crude oil and an increase in fuel taxes weighed on shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA. Preferred shares in Petrobras, as the company is known, slipped 2.3 percent, subtracting the most points from Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index. The shares moved after the government raised the federal PIS/Cofins social contribution tax on gasoline, diesel in ethanol to cover a budget shortfall, increasing concerns of reduced demand because of higher prices. But the outlook for higher prices was not enough to dissuade traders that the central bank will cut interest rates by an aggressive 100 basis points in its meeting this month. Rate-future yields, which were nearly flat on Thursday, suggested an 86 percent chance that of a 100 basis-point reduction in the benchmark Selic rate to 9.25 percent. "The impact is relevant on consumer prices though I don't think this is essentially 'inflationary,'" Santander Brasil managing director Sandro Sobral wrote in a note to clients. "The net result is positive when looking at the fiscal impact." Economists at Banco BTG Pactual on Thursday revised their forecast the Selic rate and now expect it to fall as low as 8 percent, compared to 8.5 percent previously, while "also recognizing that there is at this stage a greater probability of an even lower figure." Shares in Localiza Rent a Car SA, Brazil's largest rental car company, touched an all-time high and were the biggest gainers on the benchmark index after falling interest rates helped it to post record quarterly profit. The Brazilian real seesawed, but still headed for its fourth straight week of gains. It has been the best-performing currency in Latin America this month after a proposal to reform the country's labor regulations cleared Congress, suggesting resilient lawmaker support for President Michel Temer's reform agenda despite a political crisis. The Mexican peso slipped 0.6 percent as the drop in crude prices drove investors to book profits on the currency, which reached this year's peak earlier this week. It was set to gain for a third straight week, boosted by trader optimism over a trade deal between Mexico and the United States, as well as bets on a slower-than-expected pace of U.S. interest rate hikes. Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1725 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,059.96 0.05 22.86 MSCI LatAm 2,737.34 0.06 16.88 Brazil Bovespa 64,732.87 -0.32 7.48 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 51,437.14 0.57 12.69 Chile IPSA 5,034.79 -0.01 21.28 Chile IGPA 25,144.47 -0.02 21.27 Argentina MerVal 21,633.77 0.79 27.88 Colombia IGBC 10,871.02 -0.09 7.34 Venezuela IBC 132,529.27 0.92 318.00 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1283 -0.07 3.86 Mexico peso 17.5820 -0.55 17.98 Chile peso 651.1 0.08 3.01 Colombia peso 3,011.42 -0.51 -0.33 Peru sol 3.248 -0.22 5.11 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.4050 -1.06 -8.79 Argentina peso (parallel) 17.87 -0.17 -5.88 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Grant McCool)