FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina's Merval leads gains on high interest rates, oil prices
Sections
Featured
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
The road to Brexit
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
business
How the 'princess' of Angola lost her oil crown
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
November 22, 2017 / 4:39 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Argentina's Merval leads gains on high interest rates, oil prices

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's peso currency and
Merval stock index registered solid gains on Wednesday after the
nation's central bank held its benchmark interest rate and crude
prices buoyed the nation's commodities-heavy equities market.
    On Tuesday evening, Argentina's central bank held its
benchmark rate at 28.75 percent in order to fend of inflation
that remains stubbornly high. 
    That sent Argentina's peso up 0.22 percent
and helped lift its main stock index more than 1
percent, aided by financial stocks that stand to gain from high
interest rates.
    Argentine gas and energy distribution companies also
registered strong gains as global crude increased amid supply
disruptions in North America.
    Brazil's Bovespa index was roughly steady, as
President Michel Temer continued to negotiate with allies to
bring about a pension reform seen as key to shoring up the
country's fiscal health.
    Those light gains came as buying slowed slightly, following
three straight bull sessions, in which the Bovespa accumulated a
rise of 5.3 percent.
    Chile's IPSA blue-chip index was the big loser among
Latin America's equity markets, falling over 0.5 percent, as the
strong performance of the nation's left in first round elections
over the weekend continues to spook
markets.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1618 GMT:
 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1158.10      0.62     33.48
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2822.89      0.43     20.08
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                 74652.36      0.08     23.95
                                                    
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC             48028.17     -0.33      5.23
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      5166.69     -0.62     24.46
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     26009.61     -0.54     25.44
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               27556.01      1.06     62.88
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  10874.62      0.31      7.37
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                    700.17      0.13    -97.79
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.2371      0.45      0.37
                                                    
 Mexico peso                     18.7200      0.31     10.81
                                                    
 Chile peso                        633.5      0.10      5.87
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   2980.52      0.42      0.70
 Peru sol                           3.24     -0.12      5.37
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)      17.4600      0.19     -9.08
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         18.08      0.22     -6.97
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.