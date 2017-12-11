FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets seesaw as pension reform struggles continue
#Bonds News
December 11, 2017 / 3:09 PM / a day ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil markets seesaw as pension reform struggles continue

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian markets seesawed
ahead of a crucial week for the government's plans to streamline
the social security system and curb public debt.
    Investors widely see the unpopular bill as crucial to
regaining an investment grade rating, meeting budget laws and
avoiding a fiscal crisis.
    But lawmakers have shown strong resistance to the
constitutional amendment, raising the threat that a lower house
vote is delayed to early 2018.
    The government agreed with lawmakers to schedule a Dec. 18
vote on the bill, the week before Christmas recess. But
President Michel Temer acknowledged the vote could happen only
next year, dialing back on last week's strict rhetoric.

    An early 2018 vote would edge dangerously close to
presidential and parliamentary elections, making approval more
unlikely.
    The Brazilian real firmed 0.1 percent, while the
benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.8 percent.
    Trading in most Latin American markets was muted as
investors avoided making big bets ahead of central bank meetings
across the region.
    Central banks in Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru will meet
throughout the week to set benchmark interest rates.
    Also helping to foster caution, the Federal Reserve is
scheduled to release its monetary policy statement on Wednesday.
    The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates, and is
seen possibly tightening two or three times in 2018. But
still-sluggish inflation and wage growth has clouded next year's
policy outlook.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1500 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                   Latest             
 MSCI Emerging Markets              1119.92     0.82    28.82
 MSCI LatAm                         2728.36     0.97    15.44
 Brazil Bovespa                    73286.02     0.76    21.68
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                47717.50      0.3     4.55
 Chile IPSA                         4956.77     1.42    19.40
 Chile IGPA                        24930.92     1.28    20.24
 Argentina MerVal                  27163.48      1.2    60.56
 Colombia IGBC                     10967.34     0.88     8.29
 Venezuela IBC                      1292.52    -3.19   -95.92
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                                      
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.2898     0.13    -1.23
 Mexico peso                        18.9920    -0.41     9.22
 Chile peso                           656.7    -0.17     2.13
 Colombia peso                      3017.74    -0.29    -0.54
 Peru sol                             3.235     0.00     5.53
 Argentina peso (interbank)         17.2800     0.00    -8.13
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            17.88     0.00    -5.93
                                                      
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
