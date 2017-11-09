EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall as corporate updates trigger profit-taking

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks fell on Thursday after a batch of weak corporate updates triggered profit-taking on gains from the previous day's rally. The benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.3 percent after rising the most in a month on Wednesday. Blue-chip shares such as Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Vale SA, which had drive the advance, subtracted the most points from the index. Shares of fuel distributor Ultrapar Participações SA were the biggest decliners after slightly weaker-than-expected third-quarter operating profits fueled doubt over its year-end target. Lender Banco do Brasil SA and petrochemical company Braskem SA also dropped in the wake of quarterly earnings figures. The move came in a week of heightened volatility as uncertainty grew over President Michel Temer's efforts to streamline the social security system. Lawmakers seem increasingly unwilling to support Temer's austerity efforts, which contributed to driving his approval rates to single digits. Investors see the pension reform as key to curbing growth of public debt and stimulating the economy. The Brazilian real firmed 0.2 percent, seesawing in line with other Latin American currencies. Both the Colombian peso rose 0.1 percent. The Mexican peso was nearly flat as investors avoided big bets ahead of a central bank interest rate decision. Mexico's annual inflation rate quickened slightly in October, making an interest-rate cut even less likely at a central bank meeting later in the day. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % change change Latest MSCI Emerging Markets 1133.26 -0.13 31.59 MSCI LatAm 2798.75 -0.8 20.54 Brazil Bovespa 73370.69 -1.33 21.82 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC 48887.68 0.11 7.11 Chile IPSA 5469.41 -0.3 31.75 Chile IGPA 27516.37 -0.28 32.71 Argentina MerVal 28327.79 0.88 67.44 Colombia IGBC 10815.97 0.83 6.79 Venezuela IBC 699.15 -0.62 -97.79 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2560 0.22 -0.21 Mexico peso 19.1050 -0.09 8.58 Chile peso 630.6 0.11 6.36 Colombia peso 3013.4 0.15 -0.39 Peru sol 3.245 0.00 5.21 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.5500 -0.14 -9.54 Argentina peso (parallel) 17.85 0.28 -5.77 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by David Gregorio)