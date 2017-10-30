EMERGING MARKETS-Chile stocks at six-month high on earnings

By Bruno Federowski and Anthony Esposito SAO PAULO/MEXICO CITY, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Chilean stocks climbed to a six-month high on Monday, boosted by local earnings, in contrast to most Latin American markets which dropped as traders avoided making risky bets ahead of the nomination of the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair later this week. The Santiago stock exchange's blue-chip IPSA index, which was closed on Friday for trading due to a local holiday, rose 1.67 percent above 5,600 points for the first time as strong quarterly earnings by bank Santander Chile lifted the financial sector. Additionally, a poll last week showed center-right front-runner Sebastian Pinera, a business-friendly former president, with stronger-than-anticipated lead over leftist candidates for the Nov. 19 presidential election. Across most of Latin America, shares and currencies were down as traders awaited the nomination of the next Fed chair, which should provide further guidance on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes in coming months. Higher U.S. rates could dampen demand for high-yielding assets, reducing the value of emerging market currencies. In Brazil, the real weakened as investors fretted over President Michel Temer's ability to pass belt-tightening measures. Concerns over his platform of structural reforms, seen as key to curb growth of public debt and boost long-term economic growth, had driven the biggest weekly decline in the Brazilian currency since mid-May. Lawmakers cleared Temer of corruption charges last week, but a smaller show of support than a similar vote earlier this year cast doubt over his plans to streamline the social security system. The Brazilian real slipped 0.23 percent. For its part, the Mexican peso slipped 0.64 percent, on ongoing concerns about the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which underpins $1.3 trillion in annual trade between Canada, the United States and Mexico. Fitch Ratings said on Monday that if the United States withdrew from NAFTA, as President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened, Mexico's economy would face significant uncertainty, likely leading to an immediate confidence shock and short-term market volatility. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 20:43 GMT: Stock indexes daily % YTD % Latest change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1115.53 0.48 29.37 MSCI LatAm 2829.49 -0.78 20.88 Brazil Bovespa 74800.33 -1.55 24.20 Mexico IPC 48855.27 -0.72 7.04 Chile IPSA 5608.67 1.67 35.10 Chile IGPA 28099.38 1.6 35.52 Argentina MerVal 27428.71 -0.18 62.13 Colombia IGBC 10691.96 -0.64 5.57 Venezuela IBC 682.72 -3.7 -97.85 Currencies daily % YTD % change change Latest Brazil real 3.2888 -0.23 -1.20 Mexico peso 19.2430 -0.64 7.80 Chile peso 638.7 -0.77 5.01 Colombia peso 3022 -0.40 -0.68 Peru sol 3.249 -0.09 5.08 Argentina peso 17.6900 -0.37 -10.26 (interbank) Argentina peso (parallel) 18.1 0.11 -7.07 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)