FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies firm as risk appetite revives
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
November 16, 2017 / 4:12 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies firm as risk appetite revives

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
strengthened on Thursday as investors cautiously returned to
emerging markets following a selloff in the previous session.
    Stronger-than-expected U.S. retail and inflation figures on
Wednesday fostered expectations that the Federal Reserve could
increase U.S. interest rates faster than expected, driving
traders away from higher-yielding assets. But that move faded on
Thursday as bargain-hunting sparked a global rebound.
    European stocks rose after posting their longest losing
streak of the year, while the dollar rebounded from a three-week
low against a basket of developed market currencies.
    Latin American markets followed along, with currencies from
Brazil, Chile and Colombia rising between
0.3 percent and 1 percent.
    The Mexican peso also firmed after concerns that
the latest round of talks to overhaul the North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would fail to make much headway drove it
to an eight-month low.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 2.4
percent, also supported by a strong batch of corporate earnings
figures.
    Shares of cosmetics maker Natura Cosméticos SA
posted their biggest daily gain since 2008 after the company
posted strong third-quarter operating profits.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1720 GMT:
 Stock Indexes                   Latest         Daily  YTD Pct
                                                  Pct   Change
                                               Change  
 MSCI Emerging Markets              1,126.68      1.4    28.86
                                                       
 MSCI LatAm                         2,742.06      2.4     14.4
 Brazil Bovespa                    72,521.39     2.39    20.41
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                47,883.94      0.4     4.91
 Chile IPSA                         5,333.83     1.14    28.48
 Chile IGPA                        26,862.69     1.03    29.56
 Argentina MerVal                  26,953.98     2.44    59.32
 Colombia IGBC                     10,736.11      0.4     6.00
 Venezuela IBC                        666.03     0.81   -97.90
                                                              
 Currencies                           Latest    Daily  YTD Pct
                                                  Pct   Change
                                               Change  
 Brazil real                          3.2763     0.99    -0.83
 Mexico peso                         19.1500     0.51     8.32
 Chile peso                           630.06     0.36     6.45
 Colombia peso                      3,017.31     0.25    -0.52
 Peru sol                              3.252     0.12     4.98
 Argentina peso (interbank)          17.4850     0.20    -9.21
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)                18     0.33    -6.56
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.