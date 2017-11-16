EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies firm as risk appetite revives

(Updates prices, adds quote, Venezuela debt development) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies strengthened on Thursday as investors cautiously returned to emerging markets following a selloff in the previous session. Stronger-than-expected U.S. retail and inflation figures on Wednesday fostered expectations that the Federal Reserve could increase U.S. interest rates faster than expected, driving traders away from higher-yielding assets. But that move faded on Thursday as bargain-hunting sparked a global rebound. European stocks rose after posting their longest losing streak of the year, while the dollar rebounded from a three-week low against a basket of developed market currencies. Latin American markets followed along, with currencies from Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru rising between 0.3 percent and 1 percent. Mexico's peso firmed after concerns the latest round of talks to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) would fail to make much headway drove it to an eight-month low on Wednesday. Comments by Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo on a Mexican counter-proposal to the controversial U.S.-backed plan of a five-year sunset clause cheered business interests. "Investors consider ... Guajardo's statements as positive in the sense that Mexico's counter-proposals on some of the most critical issues are a good sign that there's a willingness to reduce the differences with the plans of the U.S. team," CI Bank said in a report. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index jumped 2.38 percent, also supported by a strong batch of corporate earnings figures. In Venezuela, delays in payments on sovereign debt and bonds issued by state oil company PDVSA constitute a "credit event," triggering payouts on credit default swaps, a New York-based derivatives group ruled on Thursday. The decision by the International Swaps and Derivatives Association came after two ratings agencies declared President Nicolas Maduro's government in "selective default" this week for failing to make coupon payments within a grace period. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2200 GMT: Stock indexes Latest daily % change YTD % change MSCI Emerging 1125.36 1.28 30.51 Markets MSCI LatAm 2737.67 2.24 16.96 Brazil Bovespa 72511.79 2.38 20.40 Mexico IPC 47747.69 0.12 4.61 Chile IPSA 5314.53 0.77 28.02 Chile IGPA 26788.54 0.75 29.20 Argentina MerVal 27267.30 3.63 61.17 Colombia IGBC 10750.67 0.53 6.15 Venezuela IBC 673.73 1.98 -97.88 Currencies Latest daily % change YTD % change Brazil real 3.2739 0.16 -0.75 Mexico peso 19.0540 1.01 8.87 Chile peso 629.55 0.437 6.54 Colombia peso 3011.49 0.44 -0.33 Peru sol 3.246 0.31 5.18 Argentina peso 17.4800 0.23 -9.18 (interbank) Argentina peso 18.01 0.28 -6.61 (parallel) (Additional reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez in Mexico City; Editing by G Crosse and Rosalba O'Brien)