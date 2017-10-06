FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies slip on rising U.S. wages
#Bonds News
October 6, 2017 / 4:40 PM / 12 days ago

EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies slip on rising U.S. wages

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Latin American currencies
weakened on Friday after a U.S. jobs report showed rising wages,
fueling bets that inflation will pick up in coming months.
    That could allow the Federal Reserve to increase interest
rates faster than expected in coming months, potentially
reducing demand for high-yielding, emerging-market assets.
    Average hourly earnings increased 12 cents or 0.5 percent in
September after rising 0.2 percent in August even as employment
fell for the first time in seven years.
    "The calm days for U.S. interest rates may be over,"
analysts at Lerosa Investimentos brokerage wrote in a client
note.
    Currencies from Chile, Mexico, Colombia
 and Brazil slipped between 0.2 percent and 0.6
percent.
    Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 1.0
percent as investors booked profits from the previous day's
rally, when it reached a new all-time high.
    Shares of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro
SA ranked among the biggest weights on the index,
tracking a decline in crude prices.
    Steelmakers Cia Siderúrgica Nacional SA and
Gerdau SA fell sharply after the European Union
decided to slap duties on hot-rolled steel from several
countries, including Brazil.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1630 GMT:
 Stock indexes                                daily %    YTD %
                                     Latest    change   change
 MSCI Emerging Markets               1102.35    -0.04    27.89
 MSCI LatAm                          2944.44    -1.85    28.17
 Brazil Bovespa                     75734.72    -1.15    25.75
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC                 50321.91    -0.31    10.25
 Chile IPSA                          5450.02      0.2    31.28
 Chile IGPA                         27272.22     0.23    31.53
 Argentina MerVal                   26891.43    -0.46    58.95
 Colombia IGBC                      11065.54     -0.4     9.26
                                                              
 Currencies                                   daily %    YTD %
                                               change   change
                                      Latest           
 Brazil real                          3.1621    -0.34     2.75
 Mexico peso                         18.5330    -0.18    11.93
                                                       
 Chile peso                            632.3    -0.59     6.07
 Colombia peso                       2938.72    -0.43     2.14
 Peru sol                              3.268    -0.21     4.47
 Argentina peso (interbank)          17.4900    -0.49    -9.23
                                                       
 Argentina peso (parallel)             17.75     0.28    -5.24
                                                       
 
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

