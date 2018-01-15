FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso jumps on NAFTA hopes
January 15, 2018 / 2:29 PM / a day ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso jumps on NAFTA hopes

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Bruno Federowski
    SAO PAULO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso jumped to a
more than five-week high on Monday on hopes that U.S. President
Donald Trump could soften his stance on the North American Free
Trade Agreement (NAFTA) after negotiations hit a bumpy patch
last week.
    Renewed worries that Trump would scrap NAFTA had weighed on
the peso last week. The talks between the United States, Mexico
and Canada are edging closer to the start of campaigning for
Mexico's July 1 presidential election, making a breakthrough
more unlikely.
    However, market participants cited a media report by Axios
news site on Sunday that said Trump may be shying away from
terminating NAFTA, fearing it would disrupt a U.S. stock market
rally and harm farmers and agricultural communities, part of his
core constituency.
    Trump has said he wants the treaty renegotiated to better
favor U.S. interests, and that he will scrap NAFTA if this
cannot be achieved. Mexico sells around four-fifths of its
exports to the United States so it is particularly vulnerable to
increased U.S. protectionism.
    The peso strengthened 1.3 percent, by far the
biggest gainer in Latin America. Low trading volumes on Monday
due to the U.S. Martin Luther King Day holiday helped to
accentuate currency moves.
    In a client note, Continuum Economics said that strength in
the peso should continue in the first quarter ahead of this
year's elections.
    "At least for a quarter, investors will be gaining a good
carry in one of the most liquid currencies in emerging markets.
After one quarter, we may see a return to defensive positions as
the market dives into Mexican presidential elections," the note
said.
    Other currencies in the region, such as the Brazilian real
 and the Chilean peso, also firmed on the heels
of global U.S. dollar weakness.
    The dollar has dropped as markets grow increasingly
confident that central banks will wind down their monetary
stimulus. Measured against a basket of currencies, the dollar
was down 0.2 percent on Monday, its lowest since early
2015.
    
    Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1340 GMT:
 Stock indexes                               daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                  Latest              
 MSCI Emerging Markets              1210.83     0.22     4.29
 MSCI LatAm                         3019.03     1.07     5.61
 Brazil Bovespa                    79801.20     0.57     4.45
 Chile IPSA                         5751.23     0.31     3.35
 Chile IGPA                        28917.67      0.3     3.35
                                                             
 Currencies                                  daily %    YTD %
                                              change   change
                                     Latest           
 Brazil real                         3.1946     0.32     3.72
 Mexico peso                        18.8000     1.26     4.78
                                                      
 Chile peso                           599.7     0.53     2.49
 Colombia peso                      2858.78    -0.10     4.31
 Argentina peso (interbank)         18.6800     0.16    -0.43
                                                      
 Argentina peso (parallel)            19.49    -0.41    -1.33
                                                      
 
    
 (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
