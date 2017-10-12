EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso sinks to five-month low on NAFTA concerns

MEXICO CITY, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mexico's peso sank to its weakest in nearly five months on concerns that talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) could founder and undermine demand for the country's exports. Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said that the country is working on plans that include tariff measures and finding substitute markets in case talks to rehash NAFTA are unsatisfactory. The peso shed close to 1 percent following Meade's comments, trading at its weakest since May 18. "There are worries about the end of NAFTA," said Pedro Tuesta, an analyst at Continuum Economics, adding that Meade's comments deepened the peso's losses. "Just how much (the peso) could fall depends on how credible this 'Plan B' of Mexico's is, but the initial drop could be substantial," he said. Negotiators from Mexico, the United States and Canada have been holding a fourth round of talks near Washington, D.C. and facing demands from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump said he would be open to bilateral trade deals with Canada and Mexico if talks between the three countries fall apart. The peso has shed close to 4 percent since last Tuesday on growing jitters about NAFTA. Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to its northern neighbor and Trump has threatened in the past to slap tariffs on key exports like autos. Stocks in Chile, meanwhile, slid for the third day in a row as traders booked profits on a rally last week to a record high. Argentina's benchmark stock index rose, trading near an all-time high hit this week, backed by bets that the ruling party would do well in legislative elections on Oct. 22. "Investors are betting that favorable results in the elections will provide enough political space to advance in reforms needed to reduce the fiscal deficit and inflation," said Gustavo Ber, head of consultancy Estudio Ber. Brazil, Latin America's biggest stock market, was closed for a holiday. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2100 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change MSCI Emerging Markets 1,121.62 0.38 30.08 MSCI LatAm 2,950.48 -0.19 26.05 Brazil Bovespa 76,659.80 Closed 27.28 Mexico IPC 49,962.79 -0.35 9.46 Chile IPSA 5,435.08 -0.56 30.92 Chile IGPA 27,219.85 -0.51 31.28 Argentina MerVal 27,075.07 0.69 60.04 Colombia IGBC 11,060.85 0.09 9.21 Venezuela IBC 532.07 0.18 -98.32 Currencies Latest Daily YTD pct pct change change Brazil real 3.1690 Closed 2.53 Mexico peso 18.92 -1.11 9.64 Chile peso 624.2 0.14 7.45 Colombia peso 2,940.9 0.35 2.06 Peru sol 3.253 0.18 4.95 Argentina peso (interbank) 17.4150 0.03 -8.84 Argentina peso (parallel) 17.84 0.06 -5.72 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City and Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires)