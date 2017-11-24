FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Politics weigh on Chile, Brazil stocks, inflation in Mexico
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breaking City News
November 24, 2017 / 12:06 AM / 2 days ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Politics weigh on Chile, Brazil stocks, inflation in Mexico

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Updates with final prices, details from Mexico)
    SAO PAULO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Equities markets across Latin
America fell on Thursday amid light Thanksgiving trading, led by
the blue-chip IPSA index in Chile, where investors are still
jittery over a weak performance by conservatives in elections
over the weekend.
    On Thursday leftist Chilean presidential candidate Alejandro
Guillier, competing in a run-off after coming second in a first
round on Sunday, said he was open to eliminating Chile's
quasi-private pension fund system for a state-run model.
    Additionally, workers at BHP Billiton Ltd's
major Escondida copper mine in Chile walked off the job
temporarily, spooking investors in the mining-dependent
country. The IPSA closed down 1.84 percent.
    In Mexico, the S&P/BVM IPC index slipped by 0.13
percent after data showed a surprise acceleration in inflation
in early November, complicating the central bank's hopes of
dampening price pressures before the end of 2017.
    Shares in miner Grupo Mexico put downward
pressure on the stock index, slipping 2.08 percent.
    Brazil's Bovespa dipped 0.04 percent as President
Michel Temer continues to face difficulties pushing through a
pension reform seen as key to shoring up fiscal health.
    On Wednesday night, the congressman in charge of drafting
the reform presented a new version in an event at Temer's
official residence. However, attendance was poorer that
expected, which some analysts interpreted as a sign of
relatively weak support for the measure.
    Among the poorly performing major constituents of the index
was steelmaker Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA
, whose shares fell by 1.28 percent.
    
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2330 GMT:

 Stock indexes                             daily %     YTD %
                               Latest       change    change
 MSCI Emerging Markets           1152.40     -0.37     33.65
                                                    
 MSCI LatAm                      2820.30      0.18     20.49
                                                    
 Brazil Bovespa                74486.576     -0.04     23.68
                                                    
 Mexico S&P/BVM IPC             48136.24     -0.13      5.46
                                                    
 Chile IPSA                      5034.33     -1.84     21.27
                                                    
 Chile IGPA                     25361.77     -1.74     22.32
                                                    
 Argentina MerVal               27293.31     -0.13     61.33
                                                    
 Colombia IGBC                  10862.65     -0.14      7.25
                                                    
 Venezuela IBC                    704.63      1.16    -97.78
                                                    
                                                            
 Currencies                                daily %     YTD %
                                            change    change
                                  Latest            
 Brazil real                      3.2226      0.38      0.83
                                                    
 Mexico peso                       18.61      0.18     11.47
                                                    
 Chile peso                          635     -0.22      5.65
                                                    
 Colombia peso                   2976.75     -0.13      0.83
 Peru sol                          3.237     -0.03      5.47
                                                    
 Argentina peso (interbank)        17.38      0.17     -8.66
                                                    
 Argentina peso (parallel)         18.05      0.22     -6.81
                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.