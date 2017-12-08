EMERGING MARKETS-Profit-taking lifts Mexican stocks, U.S wages boost peso

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexican stocks rose on Friday, as investors snapped up relatively cheap assets following two consecutive sessions of the bourse's leading index trading at lows not seen since February. Mexico's S&P/BMV IPC ended Friday's session up 1.23 percent at 47,566.54 points. The peso strengthened about 0.20 percent, after U.S. job growth posted solid gains in November but wages rose less than expected. U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose by 228,000 jobs last month amid broad gains in hiring as the distortions from the recent hurricanes faded. Still, average hourly earnings rose 0.2 percent, less than the 0.3 percent consensus estimate. The figures left investors guessing over the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes in coming months. Consistent signs of strength in the labor market have been followed by mixed figures on inflation, which remains stubbornly below the Federal Reserve's target. A faster pace of rate hikes could reduce demand for high-yielding assets in emerging markets. Brazilian assets have seen patchy demand due to uncertainty over President Michel Temer's ability to pass a plan to streamline the social security system and trim government debt. That uncertainty drove the biggest daily loss on the real in seven months on Thursday, but the currency found some support on Friday after Temer agreed with congressional leaders to a Dec. 18 vote. The Brazilian real strengthened 0.08 percent, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.34 percent. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2130 GMT: Stock Latest daily % change YTD % change indexes MSCI Emerging 1111.32 0.98 27.63 Markets MSCI LatAm 2710.39 0.65 15.05 Brazil Bovespa 72731.84 0.34 20.76 Mexico S&P/BMV IPC 47566.54 1.23 4.21 Chile IPSA 4887.16 -0.02 17.72 Chile IGPA 24616.07 0.01 18.72 Argentina MerVal 26841.50 1.4 58.66 Colombia IGBC 10871.89 0.26 7.34 Venezuela IBC 1292.52 -3.19 -95.92 Currencies Latest daily % change YTD % change Brazil real 3.2913 0.08 -1.28 Mexico peso 18.9335 0.20 9.56 Chile peso 655.6 0.00 2.30 Colombia peso 3009 0.04 -0.25 Peru sol 3.235 0.00 5.53 Argentina peso 17.2750 -0.12 -8.10 (interbank) Argentina peso 17.83 0.67 -5.66 (parallel) (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Susan Thomas)