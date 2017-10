NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso fell to two-week lows versus the dollar on Thursday as news of extensive damage and human toll across central Mexico in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake revived concerns about the economy slowing further.

At 10:28 a.m. (1428 GMT), the Mexican currency slipped to 17.88 peso per dollar, down 0.6 percent from late on Wednesday, Reuters data showed.