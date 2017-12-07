FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EMERGING MARKETS-Political risks keep emerging stocks near 2-mth lows
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asian Currency News
December 7, 2017 / 11:05 AM / a day ago

EMERGING MARKETS-Political risks keep emerging stocks near 2-mth lows

Sujata Rao

4 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Political risks and a firm dollar kept emerging markets in check on Thursday, with equities trading near two-month lows and currencies losing more ground against the greenback.

A selloff in tech shares had pummelled emerging shares on Wednesday but while the sector enjoyed a small recovery, the broader emerging equity index seesawed around flat.

The focus is now on the United States where Congress and the White House face a Friday deadline to raise the debt limit and avert a shutdown in government spending.

On currency markets the rand and the lira tumbled half a percent against the greenback, which is close to two-week highs , while the rouble weakened to new two-week lows, hurt by the finance ministry’s plans to raise dollar purchases .

Markets will also be wary of adding more emerging market risk before events such as Friday’s U.S. jobs data, next week’s expected 25 basis-point U.S. rate rise and a central bank meeting in Turkey which will be key to stabilising the lira.

“It seems we are heading into a mini ‘perfect storm’ for emerging markets. Optimism on U.S. tax reforms is supporting dollar and U.S. yields, while equity markets are experiencing a decent correction and portfolio flows are turning negative,” Credit Agricole wrote, predicting more pressure in coming days.

JPMorgan’s ELMI Plus index, a key emerging currency gauge, closed on Wednesday at two-week lows.

South African stocks traded at six-week lows, extending Wednesday’s plunge, which was the biggest daily fall in a year. The losses were caused by a selloff in Steinhoff shares when the firm announced an investigation into accounting irregularities .

Steinhoff remained under pressure falling another 32 percent in Johannesburg.

In the Gulf, Qatari stocks fell 0.3 percent, reversing recent gains that were driven by hopes of a resolution to its diplomatic dispute with other Gulf states. Those hopes have been dashed.

For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance 2017,see tmsnrt.rs/2e7eoml For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance 2017, see tmsnrt.rs/2dZbdP5

For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see

For RUSSIAN market report, see) Emerging Markets Prices from Reuters Equities Latest Net Chg % Chg % Chg

on year

Morgan Stanley Emrg Mkt Indx 1102.66 +1.47 +0.13 +27.88

Czech Rep 1055.84 +2.69 +0.26 +14.56

Poland 2406.06 +11.39 +0.48 +23.52

Hungary 37919.73 +328.20 +0.87 +18.49

Romania 7668.87 -1.29 -0.02 +8.24

Greece 726.73 -0.80 -0.11 +12.91

Russia 1124.99 -6.39 -0.56 -2.37

South Africa 51515.70 -56.75 -0.11 +17.34

Turkey 06003.74 +699.80 +0.66 +35.66

China 3272.01 -21.96 -0.67 +5.42

India 32949.21 +352.03 +1.08 +23.75

Currencies Latest Prev Local Local

close currency currency

% change % change

in 2017

Czech Rep 25.60 25.61 +0.06 +5.50

Poland 4.21 4.21 +0.02 +4.59

Hungary 314.47 314.10 -0.12 -1.80

Romania 4.63 4.63 -0.04 -2.05

Serbia 119.60 119.41 -0.16 +3.14

Russia 59.15 59.17 +0.03 +3.57

Kazakhstan 334.57 333.93 -0.19 -0.27

Ukraine 27.10 27.10 +0.00 -0.37

South Africa 13.56 13.50 -0.43 +1.26

Kenya 102.90 102.80 -0.10 -0.52

Israel 3.52 3.51 -0.06 +9.54

Turkey 3.86 3.85 -0.34 -8.70

China 6.62 6.61 -0.02 +4.96

India 64.57 64.52 -0.08 +5.23

Brazil 3.24 3.24 -0.00 +0.54

Mexico 18.88 18.86 -0.09 +9.74

Debt Index Strip Spd Chg %Rtn Index

Sov‘gn Debt EMBIG 315 -1 .02 8 05.73 1

Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.