FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emerson Electric sees FY18 profit rising 4-12 pct
Sections
Featured
Sterling down, FTSE too?
market analysis
Sterling down, FTSE too?
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
BUSINESS
Shortage of EU workers pushing up UK pay - survey
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
saudi arabia
Saudi mass arrests jolt markets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 7, 2017 / 12:12 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Emerson Electric sees FY18 profit rising 4-12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. factory automation equipment maker Emerson Electric Co forecast its fiscal 2018 adjusted profit per share to rise 4 percent to 12 percent, helped partly by stabilizing demand from the oil and gas industry.

Emerson said adjusted net earnings per share for fiscal year ending September are expected to be $2.75-$2.95, compared with $2.64 in fiscal 2017.

The company expects underlying sales, excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, to increase 4-6 percent. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.