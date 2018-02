ABU DHABI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - An Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) executive said on Tuesday that the main challenge for investors was the normalisation and return of interest rates to a level that justify investment.

Jean-Paul Villain, Director Strategy and Planning Department, ADIA, made the comments at a conference in Abu Dhabi.

ADIA is one of the world’s biggest sovereign wealth funds. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; writing by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Saeed Azhar)