FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Emirates says open to cooperation with rival UAE airline Etihad
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 11, 2017 / 7:08 AM / in 8 days

Emirates says open to cooperation with rival UAE airline Etihad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Dubai-based airline Emirates is open to cooperation with rival Etihad Airways on areas that could include procurement, Emirates President Tim Clark said, adding a full merger between the pair was unlikely but up to the owners.

“I think there is value to be had working more closely with them,” Clark told Reuters in a phone interview on Wednesday, although he said there might be concerns from regulators in some foreign markets. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.