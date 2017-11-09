FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-AIRSHOW-Airbus nears deal to sell over 30 A380s -sources
#Breaking City News
November 9, 2017 / 7:51 AM / a day ago

CORRECTED-AIRSHOW-Airbus nears deal to sell over 30 A380s -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to read “30” A380s not 300)

PARIS/DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Airbus is close to a deal worth at least $14 billion to sell over 30 of its A380 jetliners to Dubai’s Emirates in a bid to secure production of its struggling superjumbo until the middle of the next decade, said two people familiar with the matter.

The deal, if confirmed, is expected to be announced at the opening of the Dubai Airshow on Sunday. Airbus has been trailing its rival Boeing in terms of orders, going into the Dubai Airshow.

Negotiations at such events typically go down to the wire.

Airbus said it does not comment on commercial discussions.

A spokeswoman for Emirates, which is by far the largest A380 buyer with 142 on order and 100 already delivered, said: “We do not comment on rumours or speculation.” (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

