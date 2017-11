DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Leasing company AerCap is nearing deals to supply Airbus and Boeing jets to EgyptAir, sources familiar with the matter said.

The deals were due to be announced at the Dubai Airshow on Wednesday, they said.

AerCap, the world’s largest independent aircraft leasing company, could not be reached for comment. Airbus and Boeing declined to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Tom Arnold)