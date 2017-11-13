AIRSHOW-Air Arabia leases six Airbus A321neos from Air Lease Corp

(Adds details, background)

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Air Arabia, the United Arab Emirates’ only listed airline, announced on Monday a leasing agreement for six Airbus A321neo long-range jets from U.S.-based Air Lease Corp at the Dubai Airshow.

The aircraft, powered by CFM International engines, will be delivered from 2019, Air Arabia Chief Executive Adel Ali said.

The 215-seat, long-range jets will be used on high density routes, and could be used to launch new routes in Asia, including to cities in China, Malaysia, Thailand.

It is the first time Air Arabia has added newer model A320 family jets to its fleet. Its current fleet is all Airbus jets.