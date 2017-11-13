FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Dubai wants guarantee on A380 output before placing A380 order
November 13, 2017

AIRSHOW-Dubai wants guarantee on A380 output before placing A380 order

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Dubai wants a guarantee that Airbus will keep production of the A380 superjumbo open for at least 10 years before Emirates places a new order for the world’s largest jetliner, the airline’s president told Reuters on Monday.

Speaking to Reuters at the Dubai Airshow, Tim Clark also said the largest Middle East carrier would also probably stick with the Boeing 787 for its mid-sized needs after ordering 40 of the jets on Sunday and could order more of them in future. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)

