November 11, 2017 / 3:28 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

AIRSHOW-Boeing studying business case for new mid-sized jet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Boeing is furthering its study of a proposed new mid-market aircraft as it prepares to decide whether to bring the project to market, a senior executive said on Saturday.

Kevin McAllister, Chief Executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said a team at the U.S. planemaker would be exploring the business plan in detail, including how the aircraft would be produced, over the next few months.

Referring to the cost of building the possible new jet, which is expected to carry some 220-270 passengers, he said, “We know the box we have got to get into and we are working towards it.” He gave no indication when a decision might be made.

Boeing has had a good year for wide-body aircraft orders and “the year is not over,” McAllister said.

Leanne Caret, CEO, Boeing Defense & Space, said the planemaker sees more demand for its P-8 maritime patrol aircraft and has overcome technical difficulties on its U.S. Air Force 767-based tanker programme following a series of writedowns.

McAllister confirmed reports that Boeing is considering bringing back the passenger version of that aircraft, which is currently offered as a freighter or tanker, but said this was “only a study” for now.

Boeing executives were speaking to reporters on the eve of the Dubai Airshow.

Boeing Global Services CEO Stan Deal said the newly created unit plans to disclose new orders at the Nov 12-16 event. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Alexander Smith)

