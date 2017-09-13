FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Head of legal affairs at First Abu Dhabi Bank quits after six months-sources
#Financials
September 13, 2017 / 10:58 AM / a month ago

MOVES-Head of legal affairs at First Abu Dhabi Bank quits after six months-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The head of legal affairs at First Abu Dhabi Bank AD> has resigned due to personal reasons, two sources aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

Samer Abdelhaq, who took over as group general counsel and head of legal in February this year is leaving barely six months into his new job, the sources said.

He was previously head of the legal department and general counsel at National Bank of Abu Dhabi since 2010. FAB was created by the merger of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank.

FAB declined to comment. (Reporting By Stanley Carvalho; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

