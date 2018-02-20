MOVES-Dubai property firm Meraas hires Kuwait sovereign fund executive as CEO

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Dubai government-linked property firm Meraas Holding has hired Osama al-Ayoub, a senior executive at Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund, as its chief executive officer, the company said.

Al-Ayoub has more than two decades of experience in managing sovereign wealth funds, Meraas said on its website.

He served as the president and CEO at the Kuwait Investment Office, the London office of Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), the oldest sovereign wealth fund in the world, where he began his career.

Al-Ayoub has also worked at Goldman Sachs in various roles including the co-head of the European Special Situation Group for the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and as managing director in the securities division. (Dasha Afanasieva in London and Hadeel Al Sayegh in Doha; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)