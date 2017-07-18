FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows further, government deposits fall
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 18, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 20 days ago

TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows further, government deposits fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    July 18 (Reuters) - Bank lending in the United Arab Emirates
during June grew at its slowest annual rate since the data
series began in March 2014, while bank deposits fell
month-on-month mainly because of a drop in government deposits,
central bank data showed on Tuesday.
            
UAE MONEY SUPPLY            END-JUNE 17  END-MAY 17  END-JUNE 16
  
 M1 change yr/yr (pct)              5.4        3.2          3.6
 M2 change yr/yr                    7.3        7.4          0.5
 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr             8.7       10.4         -1.5 
 M3 pct change yr/yr                7.2        8.5          2.0
 Loans & advances yr/yr*            3.1        4.4          6.7
    
    NOTE. * gross. 
    Bank deposits, which totalled 1.616 trillion dirhams in May,
fell by 26.6 billion month-on-month in June as resident deposits
dropped 24.2 billion and non-resident deposits shrank 2.4
billion. Government deposits decreased by 17.1 billion.

 (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.