January 31, 2018 / 6:41 AM / 2 days ago

Dubai's Emirates NBD launches Kangaroo bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, launched an Australian dollar-denominated bond as part of a A$1.5 billion ($1.21 billion) so-called Kangaroo programme, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Nomura and Emirates NBD Capital are the transaction lead managers.

Just before the launch of the bond, order books were in excess of A$200 million.

The bond, with a 4.75 percent indicative annual coupon, is expected to be priced on or before Feb. 1.

$1 = 1.2372 Australian dollars Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

