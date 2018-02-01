FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 5:03 AM / a day ago

Dubai's Emirates NBD issues A$450 mln Kangaroo bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, has priced a A$450 million ($362.03 million) 10-year bond, part of a A$1.5 billion so-called Kangaroo bond programme, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Thursday.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group, Nomura and Emirates NBD Capital arranged the issue, which has a 4.75 percent coupon.

This is the latest in a number of debt issuances in alternative markets by the bank, which has recently completed a $285 million Formosa bond - notes sold in Taiwan by foreign issuers in currencies other than Taiwanese dollars – and plans a new issuance denominated in Singapore dollars. ($1 = 1.2430 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

