FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
Dubai's Emirates NBD Q2 profit up 6 pct, meets forecasts
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 19, 2017 / 4:31 AM / 19 days ago

Dubai's Emirates NBD Q2 profit up 6 pct, meets forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD (ENBD), Dubai's largest lender, posted a 6 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, in line with analysts' forecasts.

The bank, the first major lender from the United Arab Emirates to report its earnings during the quarter, made a net profit of 2.02 billion dirhams ($550 million) in the three months to June 30, a statement from the bank said, compared to 1.91 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of 2016.

Three analysts on average forecast the bank would make a net profit for the quarter of 1.88 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting By Tom Arnold, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.