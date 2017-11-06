FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Banking and Financial News
November 6, 2017 / 11:16 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Hutchison Ports signs 25 year port concession with UAE's Ras Al Khaimah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Hutchison Ports has signed a 25 year concession agreement to develop a container terminal facility at Saqr Port in the north of the United Arab Emirates, the government of Ras Al Khaimah said on Monday.

Under the agreement, Hutchison Ports will operate a four berth, 350,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU) capacity terminal, the Ras Al Khaimah government said in a statement.

Saqr Port is the main commercial port in Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE’s most northern emirate. The port is owned by the Ras Al Khaimah government. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter)

