Hutchison Ports signs 25 year port concession with UAE's Ras Al Khaimah

DUBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Hutchison Ports has signed a 25 year concession agreement to develop a container terminal facility at Saqr Port in the north of the United Arab Emirates, the government of Ras Al Khaimah said on Monday.

Under the agreement, Hutchison Ports will operate a four berth, 350,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU) capacity terminal, the Ras Al Khaimah government said in a statement.

Saqr Port is the main commercial port in Ras Al Khaimah, the UAE’s most northern emirate. The port is owned by the Ras Al Khaimah government. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Mark Potter)