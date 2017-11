MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Order books for an initial public offering by En+, which manages tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s aluminium and hydropower businesses, are fully covered, three financial market sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Two of the sources said the books were covered on a base deal size which does not include a green-shoe option. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Jack Stubbs)