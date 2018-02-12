FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 8:14 AM / 2 days ago

Germany's EnBW buys into wind projects in Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German utility EnBW on Monday said it took stakes in three offshore wind projects in Taiwan with a volume of about 2 gigawatt, marking the first such investment outside Europe in the group’s renewables expansion.

EnBW said it acquired 37.5 percent in each of the three projects, adding it had entered a partnership with experienced energy infrastructure investor Macquarie an Taiwan-based Swancor.

No financial details were disclosed. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

