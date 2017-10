Oct 30 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Endo International Plc on Monday forecast earnings for the third quarter above analysts’ estimates.

The company expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations of about 85 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. Analysts on average were expecting 66 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Endo’s shares jumped 16.5 percent to $6.85 in trading before the bell. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)