2 months ago
Enel's Open Fiber unit wins second broadband tender for 800 mln euros - sources
June 16, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 2 months ago

Enel's Open Fiber unit wins second broadband tender for 800 mln euros - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 16 (Reuters) - Open Fiber has won a second tender to lay fiber optic lines in non-economically viable areas, two sources said on Friday.

Open Fiber, the broadband infrastructure company owned by utility Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), won the tender with a bid of 800 million euros ($893.7 million), one of the sources said.

None of Italy's major telecom groups, including former monopolist Telecom Italia, took part in the bid.

$1 = 0.8952 euros Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Steve Scherer

