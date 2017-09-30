Poland's Energa gets $45 mln from state to develop smart grid

WARSAW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Polish utility Energa said on Friday it had signed a deal with the energy ministry to receive more than 166 million zlotys ($45 million) for the development of a smart grid.

* The full cost of the project is estimated at 240.6 million zlotys, Energa said in a statement.

* “This is a tremendous support when the construction of modern power grids becomes a requirement of the time,” Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said in statement.

* The smart grid includes installing energy measures that include smart meters, smart appliances, renewable energy resources, and energy efficient resources. ($1 = 3.6502 zlotys) (Reporting by Anna Koper and Lidia Kelly; editing by Alexander Smith)