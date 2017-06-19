FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energen to stick with business plan, ignores Corvex's sale call
June 19, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 2 months ago

Energen to stick with business plan, ignores Corvex's sale call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Energen Corp said on Monday its board had unanimously decided to stick to its business plan, shrugging off hedge fund Corvex Management LP call in May for a possible sale of the oil and gas producer.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company, which has a large concentration of its assets in the Permian Basin, also raised its 2017 production forecast by 5.9 percent to 70,200 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Corvex called for a sale of the company in May, saying the shares were "undervalued".

The hedge fund, run by Carl Icahn protege Keith Meister, holds a 5.5 percent stake in Energen as of May 31.

The company's board reviewed the strategic alternatives with inputs from financial advisers JPMorgan and Tudor Pickering Holt & Co.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

