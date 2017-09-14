Corvex firm on investor vote after Energen seeks court ruling

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Activist investor Corvex Management LP said it would go ahead with its plan to get Energen Corp’s investors to vote on its proposals and called the company’s decision to seek court’s guidance on Alabama’s shareholder rights law a “distraction”.

Corvex, in a letter on Thursday, said the U.S. oil and gas producer's management was "attempting to hide behind the Court", instead of welcoming shareholder talks and that it would "not rest until shareholders' voices are heard." (bit.ly/2xB5A53)

Energen had said on Tuesday it sought the Circuit Court of Jefferson County to adjudicate on whether Corvex’s 10.1 percent stake allowed it to call a special shareholder meeting under Alabama laws.

Corvex, which has emerged as Energen’s biggest shareholder, has since May waged a public campaign urging the company to sell itself or make changes to its board.

Energen was not immediately available for comment.