March 7 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Energen Corp on Wednesday added two members nominated by activist hedge fund Corvex Management LP to its board.

Energen said it increased it board size to 11 after appointing Vincent Intrieri, a former Icahn Enterprise executive, and Jonathan Cohen, founder of Atlas Energy .

Corvex is Energen’s top shareholder with a 9.9 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)